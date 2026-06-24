Following Is A Summary Of Current Entertainment News Briefs The President Will See You Now Mexicos World Cup Duck Meets Sheinbaum Merlin

Merlin, a pet duck turned viral sensation, waddled onto the stage to meet Mexico's president during Claudia Sheinbaum's morning press conference on Monday. Unfazed by the occasion, Merlin took a seat typically reserved for ministers, offering a few quacks to the audience.

In other news, the music world mourns the loss of Clive Davis, a giant in the American rock and pop scene, who passed away at 94. Known for his keen ability to identify potential hits, Davis was instrumental in the careers of stars like Bob Dylan and Whitney Houston.

Germany's Jamie Leweling has made a bold promise: if Germany wins the World Cup, he will adopt the iconic triangle fringe haircut sported by Brazil's Ronaldo in 2002. This pledge came after Ronaldo gifted Leweling a signed shirt.