World Cup Duck Steals the Show; Entertainment News Highlights

Merlin, a viral sensation pet duck, met Mexico's president during Claudia Sheinbaum's press conference. Meanwhile, influential music executive Clive Davis died at 94. Germany's Jamie Leweling promised a haircut like Ronaldo's if Germany wins the World Cup. Octavia Spencer stars in 'Ride or Die', blending comedy and action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Entertainment News Briefs The President Will See You Now Mexicos World Cup Duck Meets Sheinbaum Merlin | Updated: 24-06-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 18:29 IST
World Cup Duck Steals the Show; Entertainment News Highlights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Merlin, a pet duck turned viral sensation, waddled onto the stage to meet Mexico's president during Claudia Sheinbaum's morning press conference on Monday. Unfazed by the occasion, Merlin took a seat typically reserved for ministers, offering a few quacks to the audience.

In other news, the music world mourns the loss of Clive Davis, a giant in the American rock and pop scene, who passed away at 94. Known for his keen ability to identify potential hits, Davis was instrumental in the careers of stars like Bob Dylan and Whitney Houston.

Germany's Jamie Leweling has made a bold promise: if Germany wins the World Cup, he will adopt the iconic triangle fringe haircut sported by Brazil's Ronaldo in 2002. This pledge came after Ronaldo gifted Leweling a signed shirt.

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