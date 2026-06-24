New Generation Football Stars: Rising to the Legends' Challenge

Ace Indian footballer Sandesh Jhingan believes young stars like Lamine Yamal, Erling Haaland, and Kylian Mbappe have the potential to achieve the legendary status of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, given their discipline and motivation. The current FIFA World Cup highlights their burgeoning talents and record-breaking feats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 19:05 IST
New Generation Football Stars: Rising to the Legends' Challenge
France's Kylian Mbappe in action against Iraq's players (Photo: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Sahil Kohli, from ANI, reports on the insights shared by Indian footballer Sandesh Jhingan regarding the emerging talents in the world of football. Jhingan praises young players like Lamine Yamal, Erling Haaland, and Kylian Mbappe, asserting their capability to reach the legendary status of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

As an expert with Zee 5 for the ongoing FIFA World Cup, Jhingan points out the age differences between these stars, spotlighting their impressive performances. Kylian Mbappe, at 27, has proven his mettle on international stages, particularly in World Cup contests, while Haaland continues to break records with Manchester City.

Lamine Yamal recently made headlines by becoming one of FIFA World Cup’s youngest goal scorers. the trio's challenge is to emulate the incredible consistency and longevity of Ronaldo and Messi, a feat Jhingan believes they are equipped to tackle, driven by their discipline and motivation.

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