AI Unwraps Ancient Scrolls: Secrets from Herculaneum Revealed

Researchers have achieved a milestone by using AI and advanced imaging to read a closed Herculaneum scroll burnt in the 79 AD eruption of Mount Vesuvius. This breakthrough opens the door to deciphering hundreds of ancient texts, with a $1 million prize for the first to decode any other scroll.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Researchers Using Artificial Intelligence And Advanced Imaging Said On Thursday They Had Achieved The First Complete Reading Of A Closed Herculaneum Scroll Burnt By The Eruption Of Mount Vesuvius Nearly | Updated: 25-06-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 17:30 IST
AI Unwraps Ancient Scrolls: Secrets from Herculaneum Revealed

In a groundbreaking achievement, researchers utilizing artificial intelligence and state-of-the-art imaging have successfully deciphered the complete text of a Herculaneum scroll that was singed during Mount Vesuvius's catastrophic eruption nearly two millennia ago.

This significant progress serves as a catalyst for unraveling the secrets within hundreds of ancient manuscripts unearthed at Herculaneum, accompanying Pompeii in its 79 AD devastation. To expedite this scholarly pursuit, the Vesuvius Challenge initiative is offering a $1 million reward to those who can fully interpret the text of any additional scroll, sharing data and models online to promote transparency and collaboration.

Advanced computational methods have allowed for non-invasive reading, bypassing the risk of physical damage that opening these delicate scrolls entails. Researchers have thus far analyzed around 45 scrolls, with over 600 still unopened, positing a wealth of untapped historical knowledge. The project has already recognized significant contributions with $1.8 million in prizes as it continues to push the frontiers of technological advancement in the humanities.

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