Entertainment Extravaganza: Deals, Investments, and Star Power

The entertainment industry is buzzing with strategic deals, investments, and global activities. Sony Pictures invests $100 million in Cosm, Sky nears acquiring ITV's broadcast unit, and Paramount addresses EU antitrust concerns for a Warner Bros acquisition. Meanwhile, stars like Angelina Jolie and Taylor Swift capture the spotlight with personal and professional milestones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Entertainment News Briefs Sony Pictures Invests Million In Cosm | Updated: 25-06-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 18:28 IST
Entertainment Extravaganza: Deals, Investments, and Star Power
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Sony Pictures Entertainment has announced a substantial $100 million investment in Cosm, a firm specializing in immersive technology. This strategic move marks Sony's ambition to expand into dome-shaped venues across the United States using Cosm's 'Shared Reality' technology.

In another significant media development, Comcast-owned Sky is reportedly nearing an agreement to acquire ITV's broadcast and streaming unit. Sources suggest this deal includes ITV's acquisition of Love Productions, the company behind 'The Great British Bake Off.'

Additionally, Paramount is considering divesting its joint venture with Universal Pictures to smooth its $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery amid concerns from EU antitrust regulators.

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