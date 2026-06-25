Entertainment Extravaganza: Deals, Investments, and Star Power

Following Is A Summary Of Current Entertainment News Briefs Sony Pictures Invests Million In Cosm

Sony Pictures Entertainment has announced a substantial $100 million investment in Cosm, a firm specializing in immersive technology. This strategic move marks Sony's ambition to expand into dome-shaped venues across the United States using Cosm's 'Shared Reality' technology.

In another significant media development, Comcast-owned Sky is reportedly nearing an agreement to acquire ITV's broadcast and streaming unit. Sources suggest this deal includes ITV's acquisition of Love Productions, the company behind 'The Great British Bake Off.'

Additionally, Paramount is considering divesting its joint venture with Universal Pictures to smooth its $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery amid concerns from EU antitrust regulators.