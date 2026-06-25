Embracing Civic Duty: Bollywood's Step Towards Social Responsibility

Producer Firoz A Nadiadwala pledges a part of his film earnings to social causes, starting with 'Welcome to the Jungle.' Committed to Citizen Social Responsibility, his production house will support the Army Widows Fund and other charities. Firoz emphasizes this initiative as a moral duty, aiming to inspire industry-wide impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2026 21:10 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 21:10 IST
Embracing Civic Duty: Bollywood's Step Towards Social Responsibility
Producer Firoz A Nadiadwala (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a groundbreaking move, renowned Bollywood producer Firoz A Nadiadwala has announced that his production house will allocate a portion of its film earnings to social causes, aligning with the concept of Citizen Social Responsibility. The initiative kicks off with his upcoming feature, 'Welcome to the Jungle.'

Firoz disclosed to ANI that contributions from 'Welcome to the Jungle' will support the Army Widows Fund, with future projects potentially aiding orphanages, widows, education, or other deserving NGOs. He stresses that these actions are not about garnering credit but about fulfilling a duty to both God and humanity.

Highlighting the potential for industry-wide change, Nadiadwala expressed that if even 5% of filmmakers contribute a fraction of proceeds to noble causes, it could incite significant social impact. By embracing this moral duty, he aims to help those in need and inspire others within the industry to do the same.

'Welcome to the Jungle' features a star-studded cast, including Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani. Scheduled for release on June 26, it continues the 'Welcome' series legacy. Past installments have seen notable actors like John Abraham and Shruti Haasan step into leading roles.

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