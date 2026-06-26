Ann Blyth, Timeless Star of 'Mildred Pierce,' Passes Away at 98

Ann Blyth, a celebrated actress known for her Oscar-nominated role in 'Mildred Pierce,' passed away at 98. Renowned for her versatility across genres like musicals and dramas, Blyth's career highlights include performances alongside Hollywood's leading men. Despite a career setback due to a back injury, her contributions to film endure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ann Blyth | Updated: 26-06-2026 07:11 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 07:11 IST
Ann Blyth, Timeless Star of 'Mildred Pierce,' Passes Away at 98

Ann Blyth, an iconic figure of Hollywood's Golden Age, passed away at the age of 98, according to media reports. Blyth earned critical acclaim for her Oscar-nominated role as the devious teen daughter in the 1945 melodrama 'Mildred Pierce.'

Her vast filmography spanned musicals, farces, and dramas, with more than 30 movies to her credit from 1944 to 1957. Despite a broken back from a toboggan accident that hindered her career momentum, Blyth displayed remarkable versatility in roles ranging from comedies to tragedies.

Blyth's performance in 'Mildred Pierce' remains a highlight of her career, earning her a place in cinematic history. Known for her soprano voice, she continued to appear occasionally on television until 1985. A mother of five, she was married to James McNulty until his death in 2007.

TRENDING

1
AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

India
2
IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

Global
3
Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombia
4
Piyush Goyal Reviews Export Mission, Urges EPCs to Boost Growth

Piyush Goyal Reviews Export Mission, Urges EPCs to Boost Growth

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

ADB Study Highlights How Smart Waste Infrastructure Can Drive Green Growth in Uzbekistan

How AI Can Modernize Vocational Education and Close Emerging Skills Gaps, OECD Finds

Expanding Childcare Is Not Enough: OECD Calls for Quality and Workforce Investment

From Productivity Boom to Job Shifts: How AI Could Transform Poland by 2035

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026