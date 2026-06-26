Ann Blyth, Timeless Star of 'Mildred Pierce,' Passes Away at 98

Ann Blyth, an iconic figure of Hollywood's Golden Age, passed away at the age of 98, according to media reports. Blyth earned critical acclaim for her Oscar-nominated role as the devious teen daughter in the 1945 melodrama 'Mildred Pierce.'

Her vast filmography spanned musicals, farces, and dramas, with more than 30 movies to her credit from 1944 to 1957. Despite a broken back from a toboggan accident that hindered her career momentum, Blyth displayed remarkable versatility in roles ranging from comedies to tragedies.

Blyth's performance in 'Mildred Pierce' remains a highlight of her career, earning her a place in cinematic history. Known for her soprano voice, she continued to appear occasionally on television until 1985. A mother of five, she was married to James McNulty until his death in 2007.