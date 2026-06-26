Australia's Social Media Ban for Children: A Groundbreaking Move Under Scrutiny

Australia's Prime Minister aims to strengthen a pioneering social media ban for children, despite little effect on teens. The government plans to test the law against legal challenges, as similar measures gain traction internationally amid concerns about youth health. Australia's eSafety Commission is poised for legal action against platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Australias Prime Minister Said On Friday He Was Keen To Make Sure The Countrys Social Media Ban For Children Was As Strong As Possible | Updated: 26-06-2026 08:27 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 08:27 IST
Australia's Social Media Ban for Children: A Groundbreaking Move Under Scrutiny
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Australia is working to ensure its debut social media ban for children remains robust, the Prime Minister said. Although the ban is landmark, a study indicates minimal impact on teen usage.

The government will stress-test laws preventing platforms like Instagram and YouTube from creating accounts for under-16s. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphasized the importance of fortifying these laws against legal challenges.

Worldwide attention is on Australia's efforts, stirring similar responses elsewhere due to concerns over youth health. The eSafety Commission is preparing legal action against platforms disregarding the ban, risking hefty fines.

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