Drone Attack Shakes Tula's Industrial Hub

An industrial facility in Novomoskovsk, Tula region, Russia, was damaged by a drone attack. Regional governor Dmitry Milyayev reported the incident on Telegram, noting damage to electricity lines and injuries to a woman in Shchyokino district. The area houses several large chemical plants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Drone Attack Damaged An Industrial Facility In Novomoskovsk In Russias Region Of Tula | Updated: 26-06-2026 08:29 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 08:29 IST
Drone Attack Shakes Tula's Industrial Hub
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An industrial facility in Novomoskovsk, located in Russia's Tula region, suffered damage following a drone attack, regional governor Dmitry Milyayev announced via the Telegram messaging platform.

Details about the specific facility remain undisclosed; however, the region is known for its concentration of large chemical plants.

Besides industrial damage, the attack also disrupted electricity lines and resulted in injuries to a woman in the Shchyokino district.

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