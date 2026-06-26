Drone Attack Shakes Tula's Industrial Hub

A Drone Attack Damaged An Industrial Facility In Novomoskovsk In Russias Region Of Tula

An industrial facility in Novomoskovsk, located in Russia's Tula region, suffered damage following a drone attack, regional governor Dmitry Milyayev announced via the Telegram messaging platform.

Details about the specific facility remain undisclosed; however, the region is known for its concentration of large chemical plants.

Besides industrial damage, the attack also disrupted electricity lines and resulted in injuries to a woman in the Shchyokino district.