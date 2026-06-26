Drone Attack Shakes Tula's Industrial Hub
An industrial facility in Novomoskovsk, Tula region, Russia, was damaged by a drone attack. Regional governor Dmitry Milyayev reported the incident on Telegram, noting damage to electricity lines and injuries to a woman in Shchyokino district. The area houses several large chemical plants.
An industrial facility in Novomoskovsk, located in Russia's Tula region, suffered damage following a drone attack, regional governor Dmitry Milyayev announced via the Telegram messaging platform.
Details about the specific facility remain undisclosed; however, the region is known for its concentration of large chemical plants.
Besides industrial damage, the attack also disrupted electricity lines and resulted in injuries to a woman in the Shchyokino district.