Saudi Aramco Reboots Operations at Ras Tanura Terminal

Saudi Aramco has resumed oil loading at the Ras Tanura terminal after a nearly four-month break. Shipping data indicates activity with two Very Large Crude Carriers actively loading crude oil, while another ship is queued nearby, marking a significant operational boost for the Gulf terminal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saudi Aramco Resumed Oil Loading At Its Ras Tanura Terminal On Friday After A Near Fourmonth Halt | Updated: 26-06-2026 08:11 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 08:11 IST
Saudi Aramco Reboots Operations at Ras Tanura Terminal
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Saudi Aramco has resumed its oil loading operations at the Ras Tanura terminal, following a pause of nearly four months, as confirmed by shipping data.

The data reveals that two Very Large Crude Carriers are currently engaged in loading crude oil at the Gulf terminal. Additionally, a third carrier is waiting in proximity, highlighting the renewed activity at the site.

This resumption signals a significant operational step forward for Saudi Aramco, potentially impacting oil supply dynamics from the Gulf region.

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