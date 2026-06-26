Saudi Aramco Resumes Oil Loading at Key Gulf Terminal

Saudi Aramco Resumed Oil Loading On Friday At Its Ras Tanura Terminal In The Gulf After A Near Fourmonth Halt

Saudi Aramco has recommenced oil loading operations at the Ras Tanura terminal in the Gulf, following a four-month suspension. The pause was largely due to geopolitical tensions, specifically an Iranian blockade impacting the area.

Shipping data revealed the presence of two Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) currently loading crude, with another awaiting its turn. Each VLCC has the capacity to handle up to 2 million barrels of oil. Despite these developments, Saudi Aramco declined to comment outside regular office hours.

Since March 8, Saudi energy exports had to be redirected to the Red Sea port of Yanbu after the Strait of Hormuz closed amid escalations involving Iran, the U.S., and Israel. Recently, Middle Eastern oil producers have been increasing their production and exports following an interim accord between the U.S. and Iran to cease hostilities.