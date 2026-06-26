Samsung's Billions: South Korea's Next Growth Cycle

Samsung Group is set to launch an ambitious $648 billion investment initiative, aimed at anchoring South Korea's next growth cycle. Unveiling the comprehensive decade-long plan on Monday, the conglomerate seeks to transform the country's tech landscape, focusing significantly on semiconductor production.

According to reports, the investment will encompass building advanced chip factories in South Korea's southwest and developing AI data centers, batteries, and displays. President Lee Jae Myung, along with top executives from Samsung and SK Hynix, will discuss these plans in an upcoming meeting, marking a pivotal moment for the nation's regional development.

This move aligns with President Lee's drive for balanced regional growth, countering the concentration of tech facilities around Seoul. The initiative could redefine South Korea's semiconductor industry, accelerating projects initially slated for decades ahead while responding to surging AI-driven demand for chips.