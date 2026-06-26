A Star's Final Curtain: Remembering Ann Blyth, the Graceful Grande Dame of Hollywood

Oscar-nominated actress and acclaimed soprano Ann Blyth has passed away at the age of 98, according to reports by The Hollywood Reporter. Best known for her striking portrayal of Joan Crawford’s scheming daughter Veda in the 1945 classic film 'Mildred Pierce', Blyth died of natural causes on Wednesday, as confirmed by George Pennacchio of KABC.

Blyth's role in 'Mildred Pierce' earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress, alongside Crawford, who had vied for Blyth's casting by conducting a screen test with her. Reflecting on the experience in a 2013 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Blyth attributed her success in securing the role to Crawford's remarkable support during the test.

Following her acclaimed performance, Blyth suffered a serious back injury in a sledding accident just days after completing 'Mildred Pierce'. This mishap left her in a body cast for months. Despite her injuries, Blyth attended the 1946 Oscars wearing a specially tailored gown over her back brace, signifying her unwavering determination and passion for her craft.