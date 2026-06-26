King Charles Shifts: Buckingham Palace No Longer Home

King Charles opts to remain at Clarence House instead of returning to Buckingham Palace after its refurbishment concludes next year. The palace will continue hosting ceremonial events as monarchy's headquarters. King Charles also reveals his tax payments, positioning him among the UK's top taxpayers, amidst calls for financial transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | King Charles Will Not Live At Buckingham Palace After Its Year Refurbishment Finishes Next Year | Updated: 26-06-2026 14:30 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 14:30 IST
King Charles Shifts: Buckingham Palace No Longer Home
King Charles

After renovations at Buckingham Palace conclude, King Charles will continue residing at Clarence House, royal officials announced, marking a historic shift. The iconic London landmark, which served as the British monarch's primary residence for nearly two centuries, will now be primarily a ceremonial venue.

Officials also disclosed that King Charles paid £12.9 million in taxes for 2024/25, making him one of Britain's top taxpayers. This move comes amidst increased scrutiny of royal finances following Queen Elizabeth's death in 2022, prompting the royal family to promise greater transparency.

The refurbishment of Buckingham Palace, costing £369 million, focuses on replacing its ageing infrastructure. Despite the change in residence, the palace remains 'monarchy HQ' for official functions, with increased public access planned. Meanwhile, King Charles’s decision to voluntarily reveal his tax contributions underscores a commitment to financial openness.

TRENDING

1
AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

India
2
IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

Global
3
Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombia
4
Piyush Goyal Reviews Export Mission, Urges EPCs to Boost Growth

Piyush Goyal Reviews Export Mission, Urges EPCs to Boost Growth

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Beyond Manufacturing: OECD Maps Vietnam's Road to High-Income Growth Through Quality FDI

Can WHO's New Breastfeeding Competency Toolkit Transform Maternal and Infant Healthcare Worldwide?

Can Mongolia Unlock US$10 Billion in Mining Investment Through Climate-Smart Reforms?

Cold Homes, Hot Bills: Why Energy Poverty Is Really a Housing Trap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026