King Charles Shifts: Buckingham Palace No Longer Home
King Charles opts to remain at Clarence House instead of returning to Buckingham Palace after its refurbishment concludes next year. The palace will continue hosting ceremonial events as monarchy's headquarters. King Charles also reveals his tax payments, positioning him among the UK's top taxpayers, amidst calls for financial transparency.
After renovations at Buckingham Palace conclude, King Charles will continue residing at Clarence House, royal officials announced, marking a historic shift. The iconic London landmark, which served as the British monarch's primary residence for nearly two centuries, will now be primarily a ceremonial venue.
Officials also disclosed that King Charles paid £12.9 million in taxes for 2024/25, making him one of Britain's top taxpayers. This move comes amidst increased scrutiny of royal finances following Queen Elizabeth's death in 2022, prompting the royal family to promise greater transparency.
The refurbishment of Buckingham Palace, costing £369 million, focuses on replacing its ageing infrastructure. Despite the change in residence, the palace remains 'monarchy HQ' for official functions, with increased public access planned. Meanwhile, King Charles’s decision to voluntarily reveal his tax contributions underscores a commitment to financial openness.