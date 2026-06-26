King Charles Shifts: Buckingham Palace No Longer Home

King Charles Will Not Live At Buckingham Palace After Its Year Refurbishment Finishes Next Year

After renovations at Buckingham Palace conclude, King Charles will continue residing at Clarence House, royal officials announced, marking a historic shift. The iconic London landmark, which served as the British monarch's primary residence for nearly two centuries, will now be primarily a ceremonial venue.

Officials also disclosed that King Charles paid £12.9 million in taxes for 2024/25, making him one of Britain's top taxpayers. This move comes amidst increased scrutiny of royal finances following Queen Elizabeth's death in 2022, prompting the royal family to promise greater transparency.

The refurbishment of Buckingham Palace, costing £369 million, focuses on replacing its ageing infrastructure. Despite the change in residence, the palace remains 'monarchy HQ' for official functions, with increased public access planned. Meanwhile, King Charles’s decision to voluntarily reveal his tax contributions underscores a commitment to financial openness.