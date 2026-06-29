Guardians of the Taiwan Strait: A Fusion of Duty and Faith

Yeh Chih-sheng steps aboard Taiwan Coast Guard vessel CG1005, bringing temple charms as guardian shields along with his orders. As tensions soar in the Taiwan Strait with China's territorial claims, Yeh serves as an assistant priest at a Penghu temple, honoring deities revered by fishermen for protection.

When off duty, Yeh, a 'sio-huat' or assistant priest, finds solace in serving the Five Lords at the temple. This unique blend of duty and faith offers Yeh and his community assurance against increasing military pressures from China. His service since childhood connects spiritual guidance during temple rituals to the maritime frontline.

The Coast Guard and spiritual anchored protection provided by Yeh respond to China's incursions near Taiwan's waters. Using non-escalatory tools like water cannons and radio warnings, Yeh maintains a delicate balance of peace and safety. With his patrol and spiritual artifacts aboard, he helps ensure a sense of normalcy and reassurance for local residents.