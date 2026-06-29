China Tightens Export Controls on Japanese Entities
China's commerce ministry imposed export controls on 20 Japanese entities for dual-use items. The measure requires Chinese companies to seek approval before selling to these entities, including Japan's Institute for Defence Studies and subsidiaries of major corporations like Mitsubishi, Komatsu, and Fujitsu, over Japan's 'remilitarisation' ambitions.
China's commerce ministry has announced new export restrictions targeting 20 Japanese entities, citing concerns over Japan's 'remilitarisation' ambitions. This move blocks Chinese firms from supplying dual-use items to these entities without government approval.
The list includes significant names such as Japan's Institute for Defence Studies and subsidiaries of industrial giants Mitsubishi, Komatsu, and Fujitsu.
This development marks a significant escalation in trade tensions between the two countries as China tightens control over strategic exports.
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