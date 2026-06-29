China Tightens Export Controls on Japanese Entities

Chinas Commerce Ministry On Monday Added Japanese Entities To Its Export Control List For Dualuse Items

China's commerce ministry has announced new export restrictions targeting 20 Japanese entities, citing concerns over Japan's 'remilitarisation' ambitions. This move blocks Chinese firms from supplying dual-use items to these entities without government approval.

The list includes significant names such as Japan's Institute for Defence Studies and subsidiaries of industrial giants Mitsubishi, Komatsu, and Fujitsu.

This development marks a significant escalation in trade tensions between the two countries as China tightens control over strategic exports.