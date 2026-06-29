Dollar's Rally Amid Gulf Tensions and Fed Speculations

The U.S. dollar, despite facing pressure on Monday, is poised for its largest monthly gain in a year due to Gulf tensions and upcoming U.S. jobs data. The dollar's strength is bolstered by rising oil prices and anticipation of Federal Reserve policies, influencing currency dynamics globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Us Dollar Was On The Defensive On Monday But Remained On Track For Its Biggest Monthly Gain In Nearly A Year | Updated: 29-06-2026 07:17 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 07:17 IST
Dollar's Rally Amid Gulf Tensions and Fed Speculations
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The U.S. dollar stood firm on Monday, gearing up for its most significant monthly rise in nearly a year. This came amid ongoing Gulf tensions and awaited U.S. jobs data that may influence the Federal Reserve's future rate decisions.

Tensions between the U.S. and Iran stirred market nervousness after fresh hostilities were exchanged over the weekend. Despite an agreement to halt clashes and meet in Qatar on Tuesday, investors remained wary. Oil prices surged after strikes disrupted shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, boosting the dollar's demand as a safe-haven.

Currency markets saw the euro hold steady, while the sterling and Australian dollar experienced declines. Meanwhile, the yen continued to struggle at forty-year lows. The dollar index notched a modest gain, setting sights on a strong 2.5% increase for June. The landscape remains volatile as market watchers anticipate the Federal Reserve's upcoming decisions and the ECB's annual forum for insights on policy directions.

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