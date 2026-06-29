Dollar's Rally Amid Gulf Tensions and Fed Speculations

The Us Dollar Was On The Defensive On Monday But Remained On Track For Its Biggest Monthly Gain In Nearly A Year

The U.S. dollar stood firm on Monday, gearing up for its most significant monthly rise in nearly a year. This came amid ongoing Gulf tensions and awaited U.S. jobs data that may influence the Federal Reserve's future rate decisions.

Tensions between the U.S. and Iran stirred market nervousness after fresh hostilities were exchanged over the weekend. Despite an agreement to halt clashes and meet in Qatar on Tuesday, investors remained wary. Oil prices surged after strikes disrupted shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, boosting the dollar's demand as a safe-haven.

Currency markets saw the euro hold steady, while the sterling and Australian dollar experienced declines. Meanwhile, the yen continued to struggle at forty-year lows. The dollar index notched a modest gain, setting sights on a strong 2.5% increase for June. The landscape remains volatile as market watchers anticipate the Federal Reserve's upcoming decisions and the ECB's annual forum for insights on policy directions.