South Korea's 'Great Leap': Mega-Projects to Transform Semiconductor Industry

South Korea Is Set To Unveil Three Megaprojects To Fuel Its Next Growth Phase

South Korea is gearing up to announce three significant mega-projects, including a semiconductor hub in the southwest, aiming to catalyze its next growth phase. These initiatives are expected to draw colossal investments from giants like Samsung and SK, potentially reaching hundreds of billions of dollars over several years, as per local media reports.

The announcement represents President Lee Jae Myung's most ambitious strategy to align the nation's ambitions in AI and chip production with his commitment to address regional economic disparities. Lee, supported by ministries of industry, science, climate, and transport, will lead the national 'great leap' event, scheduled to unveil their vision at 0500 GMT.

Samsung Electronics and SK are likely to disclose their investment strategies, with key business figures, including Jay Y. Lee and Chey Tae-won, anticipated to attend. Additionally, firms like LG Electronics, HD Hyundai Robotics, and Korea Electric Power Corp will participate, underscoring the broad industry interest in this transformative endeavor.