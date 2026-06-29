Legacy in Motion: The Life and Impact of Les Mills

Les Mills, the esteemed New Zealand Olympian and innovative gym founder, has passed away at the age of 91, announced his family on Monday. Mills not only excelled in athletics, representing New Zealand in shot put and discus over four Olympic Games, but also served as a dedicated public servant, holding the office of Auckland Mayor from 1990 to 1998.

The fitness empire he launched in Auckland in 1968, alongside his wife Colleen, has since expanded globally. Famous for its choreographed group-exercise classes set to music, the Les Mills brand has shaped the workouts of fitness enthusiasts worldwide. Today, Mills' descendants continue to steer the company, maintaining the founding ethos of community-centered fitness.

Phillip Mills, Les' son, reflected on his father's enduring impact: "Dad was immensely strong, driven, and always cared deeply for the less advantaged," he noted, emphasizing his father's lifelong dedication to helping people discover their love for fitness. In addition to his business success, Mills was recognized for his contributions to sport and public service, receiving numerous honors, including a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2002.