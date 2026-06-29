John Oliver to Guest Star in General Hospital's Exciting New Arc

Comedian John Oliver jokes his way onto General Hospital with a special three-episode appearance. Known for his Emmy-winning show Last Week Tonight, Oliver will join the iconic soap opera, delighting fans with his humor and unexpected role. His episodes will air on ABC in early July.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 10:22 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 10:22 IST
John Oliver to Guest Star in General Hospital's Exciting New Arc
John Oliver (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

In an unexpected yet delightful twist, John Oliver, the renowned comedian and host, is set to guest star on the legendary soap opera General Hospital. After expressing his desire for a 'juicy' role in a March episode of Last Week Tonight, Oliver's wish has been granted, with a three-episode arc scheduled to air on July 2, 3, and 6 on ABC.

General Hospital's executive producer Frank Valentini expressed enthusiasm about Oliver's involvement, noting the seamless decision to include him following his public callout. 'When John Oliver publicly threw down the gauntlet and said he wanted to appear on a soap, we didn't hesitate for a second,' Valentini noted. Highlighting Oliver's contribution, he praised his professionalism, humor, and kindness on set, eagerly anticipating fans' reactions to the storyline.

Oliver himself expressed gratitude for the opportunity, dubbing his participation a 'true honor' in a statement. As General Hospital continues its remarkable 64-year legacy, Oliver's distinctive presence adds a fresh dimension to the series, which remains the longest-running American soap opera still in production, boasting 18 Daytime Emmy Awards. Fans can catch his episodes on ABC or stream them on Hulu.

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