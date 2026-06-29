Entertainment Highlights: Jolin Tsai Shines & John Oliver's Soap Opera Dream
Jolin Tsai secures the Best Album award at the Golden Melody Awards, leaders in Mandopop influence. John Oliver achieves his dream by appearing on the classic soap opera 'General Hospital,' following his expressed wish on HBO's 'Last Week Tonight.'
Mandopop sensation Jolin Tsai was awarded the Best Album at Taiwan's prestigious Golden Melody Awards, celebrated across East Asia for its pop cultural influence.
Meanwhile, comedian John Oliver has secured a guest role on the renowned ABC soap opera 'General Hospital,' fulfilling his dream of a daytime television cameo.
The Mandopop industry and entertainment personalities like Oliver continue to shape the cultural landscape with innovative strides and personal aspirations.
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Jolin Tsai Shines at Taiwan's Golden Melody Awards