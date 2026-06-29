Cultural Heritage Under Fire: The Impact of Conflict in Iran

Israeli airstrikes in March severely damaged Iran’s cultural heritage sites in Isfahan, including UNESCO-listed monuments. The airstrikes, part of the U.S.-Israel war on Iran, have affected several significant sites, raising international concern. Experts and UNESCO are assessing the extent of the damage, emphasizing the need for better protection of these invaluable cultural treasures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A First Set Of Blast Waves Set Ancient Domes And Minarets Trembling Around The Most Famous Square In The Ancient City Of Isfahan Another Bombing In The City Center | Updated: 29-06-2026 14:31 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 14:31 IST
Cultural Heritage Under Fire: The Impact of Conflict in Iran
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March airstrikes in Iran’s ancient city of Isfahan and other heritage sites have sparked international concern over the impact of conflict on cultural assets. Notable complexes, some under UNESCO protection, have suffered extensive damage from shock waves, leading to calls for international law adherence.

Among the damaged sites are the Chehel Sotoun Palace and Naqsh-e Jahan Square, where once-intact historical structures experienced structural destruction and shattered artifacts. UNESCO emphasized the obligation to protect cultural properties amidst armed conflict to uphold international treaties safeguarding such heritage.

Experts verify damage not only in Isfahan but in Tehran and beyond, with sites like the Trans-Iranian Railway and historic mosques impacted. The U.S. and Israel's military actions raise critiques, contrasting their past policies on cultural preservation, while international bodies and scholars seek accountability.

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