Cricket Hits 2028 Olympics: An Epic Return

Cricket is set to make a comeback at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles with participation from world champions like India, Britain, South Africa, and host nation United States. Both men's and women's Twenty20 competitions will follow a qualification pathway approved by the IOC, featuring top teams from each continent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Reigning World Champions India | Updated: 29-06-2026 16:05 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 16:05 IST
Cricket Hits 2028 Olympics: An Epic Return
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The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced the return of cricket to the Olympics at the 2028 Games in Los Angeles. Both men’s and women’s Twenty20 competitions will feature, spotlighting world champions such as India, Britain, South Africa, alongside host nation the United States.

The men’s tournament will see participation from continental champions across Asia, Europe, Africa, and Oceania, as determined by the ICC rankings on December 31, 2026. In addition to these, five more teams will battle it out in a global qualifier for the remaining spot. Notably, West Indies, while a composite ICC member, will have to organize a regional tournament to qualify, in recognition of not being a National Olympic Committee.

The women’s competition is locked with Australia, Britain, South Africa, and India leading the pack due to their performance in the World Cup. Remaining spots will rely on rankings, and the exigent Caribbean spot will involve a global qualifier. These developments signal cricket’s pivotal role on the Olympic stage.

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