Fragile Peace: U.S.-Iran Interim Deal Faces New Strikes
U.S. and Iranian teams are meeting in Doha to discuss a fragile peace deal amid new strikes threatening its collapse. Despite communications to de-escalate incidents and an agreement to cease hostilities, tensions persist. Both oil prices and sanctions against Iran are key issues in the talks.
Technical teams from the U.S. and Iran are planning to meet in Doha to work on implementing an interim peace agreement. This move comes after recent retaliatory strikes that have put the fragile deal in jeopardy, according to sources close to the discussions.
Despite diplomatic channels being established to mitigate any new incidents, strong disagreements remain. The U.S. and Iran had previously signed a 14-point memorandum aimed at ending the lingering conflict, but the situation remains tense.
The interim deal has contributed to more stable oil prices, yet both nations continue to accuse each other of ceasefire violations. The negotiations are pivotal as they aim to resolve significant issues, including Iran’s nuclear program and lifting U.S. sanctions.
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