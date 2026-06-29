Fragile Peace: U.S.-Iran Interim Deal Faces New Strikes

Iranian And Us Technical Teams Working On The Implementation Of An Interim Peace Deal Are Expected To Meet In Doha In The Coming Days

Technical teams from the U.S. and Iran are planning to meet in Doha to work on implementing an interim peace agreement. This move comes after recent retaliatory strikes that have put the fragile deal in jeopardy, according to sources close to the discussions.

Despite diplomatic channels being established to mitigate any new incidents, strong disagreements remain. The U.S. and Iran had previously signed a 14-point memorandum aimed at ending the lingering conflict, but the situation remains tense.

The interim deal has contributed to more stable oil prices, yet both nations continue to accuse each other of ceasefire violations. The negotiations are pivotal as they aim to resolve significant issues, including Iran’s nuclear program and lifting U.S. sanctions.