BJP Stresses on UCC Amid Political Tumult in West Bengal

West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya has once again emphasized the BJP's firm commitment to implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). He underscored that the UCC has been a part of the BJP's agenda since its formation and has garnered significant support from various societal factions, including minority communities.

As the West Bengal Assembly gears up to discuss the UCC Bill of 2026 among other significant legislations, the issue remains at the forefront of political discourse in the state. The BJP had previously vowed to push for the UCC in its manifesto, claiming it will be initiated in every state under their governance. Plans for West Bengal mirror adoption strategies seen in Gujarat, Uttarakhand, and Assam.

Concurrently, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is embroiled in internal strife, highlighted by a recent FIR against dissenting leader Ritabrata Banerjee. This emerges amid claims of factionalism, with a breakaway group proclaiming to be the 'real Trinamool', further actions indicating a party at odds with itself.