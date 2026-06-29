The Kremlin Said On Monday That Russia Has Not Changed Its Stance On The Conditions Needed For A Peace Deal In Ukraine Since President Vladimir Putin Said In That Kyivs Forces Had To Withdraw From Four Regions Moscow Says Are Its Own And Publicly Drop Its Plans To Join Nato Putin Said In A Television Interview At The Weekend That Russia Would Press Ahead With Its Battlefield Aim Of Fully Controlling The Four Regions

Russia remains steadfast in its conditions for a peace deal in Ukraine, demanding military withdrawal from four regions claimed by Moscow. President Vladimir Putin recently reiterated this stance, dismissing Ukrainian unification efforts as unacceptable.

Putin's interview detailed proposals from Ukraine to mutually halt long-range offensives and concentrate fighting within the disputed Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions. Despite Kyiv's rejection of these territorial claims as illegal, their office has not issued immediate comments on the matter.

The Kremlin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, emphasized that Russia's position on the conflict remains unchanged since 2024, aligning with prior declarations. The ongoing discussions also see Belarusian President Lukashenko involved, especially before his diplomatic visit to China.