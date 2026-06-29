The Kremlin Said On Monday That Russia Has Not Changed Its Stance On The Conditions Needed For A Peace Deal In Ukraine Since President Vladimir Putin Said In That Kyivs Forces Had To Withdraw From Four Regions Moscow Says Are Its Own And Publicly Drop Its Plans To Join Nato Putin Said In A Television Interview At The Weekend That Russia Would Press Ahead With Its Battlefield Aim Of Fully Controlling The Four Regions

The Kremlin announced that their conditions for a potential peace deal in Ukraine have remained unchanged, demanding Kyiv's forces withdraw from four regions and abandon its NATO aspirations. This stance was affirmed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in a televised interview.

Putin rejected a recent proposal by Ukraine, which suggested a mutual halt to long-range strikes and confined fighting to the contested regions—Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia—claimed by Russia but deemed an illegal occupancy by Ukraine. A spokesperson for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy did not immediately comment.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reiterated the consistent position, highlighting previous communication to both the Kyiv regime and American negotiators. Additionally, Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko discussed the ongoing conflict during a recent meeting ahead of Lukashenko's trip to China.