Stevie Nicks May Serenade at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Star-Studded Wedding

Stevie Nicks is rumored to perform at the high-profile wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Reports suggest the couple may wed at Madison Square Garden during the July 4 weekend, but no official confirmation has been made. Nicks and Swift have a history of collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 14:50 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 14:50 IST
Stevie Nicks May Serenade at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Star-Studded Wedding
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce (L) Stevie Nicks (Photos/Reuters/instagram/@stevienicks). Image Credit: ANI

Stevie Nicks is speculated to bring her legendary music talents to the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, according to reports by PEOPLE. The much-anticipated union is said to possibly include a performance by Nicks during the nuptial celebrations.

While the representatives for Nicks, Swift, and Kelce have remained tight-lipped, insights reveal that Swift has been in discussions about the event with a news outlet. Nicks and Swift have previously shared the stage, and Nicks also contributed a poem for Swift's 2024 album, 'The Tortured Poets Department.'

In addition, Nicks has been vocal about her support for Swift's relationship with Kelce, expressing her confidence in their partnership. Rumors are buzzing that the wedding may be set for Madison Square Garden in New York City ahead of the July 4 holiday. However, alternative plans for a private ceremony before a grander celebration have not been ruled out. The couple has yet to officially confirm any wedding arrangements.

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