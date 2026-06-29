Teyana Taylor's Emotional Moment as Janet Jackson Presents Icon of the Year Award

Teyana Taylor was honored with the Icon of the Year Award at the 2026 BET Awards, presented by Janet Jackson in a surprise appearance. Overwhelmed with emotion, Taylor expressed gratitude for her achievements and acknowledged her two-decade journey in the entertainment industry as she reflects on her impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 14:52 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 14:52 IST
Teyana Taylor's Emotional Moment as Janet Jackson Presents Icon of the Year Award
Teyana Taylor, Janet Jackson (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

In an unforgettable moment at the 2026 BET Awards, Teyana Taylor was left visibly emotional as music legend Janet Jackson made a surprise appearance to present her with the Icon of the Year Award.

Upon taking the stage, Taylor expressed disbelief and gratitude, acknowledging Jackson as her greatest inspiration.

Reflecting on her 20-year career, Taylor emphasized her hard-earned success, expressing appreciation for her journey and dedication to her craft.

Highlighting her multifaceted career, she shared her commitment to supporting others and fostering collaboration in the industry.

Notably, Taylor dedicated the honor to her daughters, emphasizing the legacy she's building for them.

Janet Jackson praised Taylor's work ethic, creative vision, and resilience, citing her numerous achievements throughout the year, marking a pinnacle in Taylor's illustrious career.

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