Teyana Taylor's Emotional Moment as Janet Jackson Presents Icon of the Year Award

The 2026 BET Awards witnessed a poignant moment when music icon Janet Jackson surprised Teyana Taylor by presenting her with the prestigious Icon of the Year Award. Taylor, clearly moved by the unexpected encounter, expressed her admiration and gratitude for Jackson, who she credits as her biggest inspiration.

Taylor, who has invested two decades in the entertainment industry, reflected on her journey and the struggles faced along the way. Accepting the accolade with grace, she highlighted the importance of gratitude over arrogance, while recognizing her multiple roles beyond music, including directing and fashion design.

During her acceptance speech, Taylor underscored her commitment to collaboration, emphasizing that success should not come at the expense of others. She dedicated the honour to her daughters, Junie and Rue, and recounted her career’s milestones, including recent awards and nominations. Jackson praised Taylor's unrivaled dedication and artistic mastery, describing her influence as a beacon of inspiration in the industry.