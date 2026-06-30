Ceasefire in Peril: Renewed Tensions Spark Violence in Gaza
An Israeli airstrike killed three Palestinians, including a child, in Gaza amid a ceasefire in effect since October. The deadly strike highlights ongoing tensions, with 1,045 Palestinians and four Israeli soldiers killed since the ceasefire began. Both Israeli and Palestinian officials cite violations of the ceasefire agreements.
Renewed violence erupted in Gaza as an Israeli airstrike killed three Palestinians, including a child, on Monday. Despite a ceasefire agreement in effect since October, the conflict sees no end.
According to the health ministry, twelve Palestinians have been killed since Saturday. The killing of a Palestinian teenager in the West Bank during an Israeli military raid added to the growing tensions.
The recent attack further strains the fragile ceasefire, with both Israel and Hamas accusing each other of violations. Since last October, fatalities in Gaza include 1,045 Palestinians, many civilians, and four Israeli soldiers.
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