Lionel Scaloni to Lead Argentina until 2031 after Verbal Agreement

Lionel Scaloni has reportedly verbally agreed to continue as Argentina's head coach until 2031. The Argentine Football Association aims to retain him for the long term. Scaloni, who led Argentina to a World Cup victory, remains focused on the 2026 tournament before resuming contract talks post-World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 23:56 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 23:56 IST
Lionel Scaloni to Lead Argentina until 2031 after Verbal Agreement
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni (Photo: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

In a significant development for Argentine football, Lionel Scaloni is reportedly set to extend his tenure as head coach of the national team until 2031, following a verbal agreement with the Argentine Football Association (AFA), according to Goal.com.

Scaloni, who steered Argentina to victory in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, remains focused on the current tournament as the team prepares for their upcoming knockout match against Cape Verde. Meanwhile, the AFA has shown a strong desire to maintain Scaloni's leadership through persistent discussions with his representatives, leading to this provisional arrangement.

Although discussions about his contract have been deferred until after the World Cup, Scaloni's leadership has inspired confidence, with Argentina currently advancing to face Egypt in the Round of 32 after topping Group J. The formalization of his long-term agreement is anticipated once the tournament concludes.

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