Naomi Osaka Shines at Wimbledon with Culturally Inspired Outfit

Naomi Osaka won her first-round match at Wimbledon while debuting a striking Japanese kimono-inspired outfit. The ensemble honored her heritage and complied with the strict dress code, drawing inspiration from Japanese culture and her favorite films. Her on-court performance was equally impressive against Elsa Jacquemot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Naomi Osaka Made Her Mark On Wimbledon Day One With A Firstround Victory Over Elsa Jacquemot After She Caught Fans Attention With An Eyecatching Japaneseinspired Outfit The Fourtime Grand Slam Champion Walked Onto Court In An Allwhite Kimono | Updated: 30-06-2026 00:14 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 00:14 IST
Naomi Osaka Shines at Wimbledon with Culturally Inspired Outfit
Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka captivated the Wimbledon crowd not just with her tennis prowess but with a Japanese cultural-inspired outfit. The four-time Grand Slam champ walked onto Court 3 on day one adorned in an all-white kimono created by Tokyo designer Hana Yagi, catching eyes with its embroidered cranes and cherry blossoms.

Osaka expressed that the ensemble was her tribute to both Japanese heritage and Wimbledon's famed all-white dress code. Inspired by Japanese tradition, she was reminiscent of her favorite movies and characters, including 'Kill Bill.' She emphasized that wearing the kimono was both a cultural homage and a personal interpretation.

Beyond her stunning attire, Osaka excelled on the court, achieving a commanding victory with 34 winners against Elsa Jacquemot. Despite recent challenges with a foot injury, Osaka showed no signs of slowing down, ready to face her next opponent: Anastasia Gasanova or Emiliana Arango.

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