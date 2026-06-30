Mirra Andreeva's Wimbledon Journey: A Grasscourt Victory

French Open champion Mirra Andreeva emerged victorious in her Wimbledon opener against Magda Linette. The 19-year-old Russian, despite making seven double faults, capitalized on her potent serve to win 7-5, 6-4. Andreeva seeks to achieve consecutive French Open and Wimbledon titles, a feat last accomplished by Serena Williams in 2015.

Devdiscourse News Desk | French Open Champion Mirra Andreeva Was Given A Good Grasscourt Workout On Monday Before Beating Thranked Pole Magda Linette In The First Round At Wimbledon The Yearold Russian Fifth Seed | Updated: 30-06-2026 00:54 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 00:54 IST
Mirra Andreeva's Wimbledon Journey: A Grasscourt Victory
Mirra Andreeva

Mirra Andreeva began her Wimbledon quest with a challenging victory, defeating Magda Linette 7-5, 6-4 on Monday. The 19-year-old Russian, fresh from her French Open win, struggled with double faults but compensated with a formidable serve, clocking eight aces.

Andreeva, the tournament's fifth seed, faced stiff resistance from the 59th-ranked Polish player. Linette exhibited impressive gameplay with delicate dropshots, prompting a series of service breaks in both sets.

Ultimately, Andreeva secured the win by overpowering her senior adversary. She now looks ahead to a demanding match against 2024 Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova in the second round.

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