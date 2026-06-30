Jannik Sinner: Graceful Recovery after Wimbledon Fall

Defending Wimbledon Champion Jannik Sinner Said He Was Relieved To Have Avoided A Serious Injury After Slipping At The Baseline And Falling To The Turf During His Firstround Win Over Miomir Kecmanovic On Monday The Fall Occurred In The Third Set Of Sinners Win

Defending Wimbledon champion Jannik Sinner expressed relief after averting a serious injury during a fall on the baseline in his first-round victory over Miomir Kecmanovic.

The incident occurred in the third set of the 24-year-old's win, where he briefly clutched his left hip but managed to continue playing, eventually winning the match to face Nuno Borges in the second round. Sinner, who previously injured his elbow in last year's Wimbledon, highlighted the need to maintain careful movement to prevent further injuries.

Sinner, aware of the grass court's slipperiness, stated, "One fall is a tough one because you can get injured. It's the most normal thing. Grass courts are like this, especially when the grass is very new." The Italian, a former skier, commented on the challenges of controlling falls, acknowledging the importance of consistent preventive measures ahead of the tournament.