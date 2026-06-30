Jannik Sinner: Graceful Recovery after Wimbledon Fall

Wimbledon champion Jannik Sinner narrowly avoided serious injury after slipping on the grass court during his first-round match against Miomir Kecmanovic. Despite a fall in the third set, he secured a win and advanced to the second round. Sinner emphasized the importance of maintaining agility on grass surfaces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Defending Wimbledon Champion Jannik Sinner Said He Was Relieved To Have Avoided A Serious Injury After Slipping At The Baseline And Falling To The Turf During His Firstround Win Over Miomir Kecmanovic On Monday The Fall Occurred In The Third Set Of Sinners Win | Updated: 30-06-2026 00:57 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 00:57 IST
Jannik Sinner: Graceful Recovery after Wimbledon Fall
Jannik Sinner

Defending Wimbledon champion Jannik Sinner expressed relief after averting a serious injury during a fall on the baseline in his first-round victory over Miomir Kecmanovic.

The incident occurred in the third set of the 24-year-old's win, where he briefly clutched his left hip but managed to continue playing, eventually winning the match to face Nuno Borges in the second round. Sinner, who previously injured his elbow in last year's Wimbledon, highlighted the need to maintain careful movement to prevent further injuries.

Sinner, aware of the grass court's slipperiness, stated, "One fall is a tough one because you can get injured. It's the most normal thing. Grass courts are like this, especially when the grass is very new." The Italian, a former skier, commented on the challenges of controlling falls, acknowledging the importance of consistent preventive measures ahead of the tournament.

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