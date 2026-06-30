A Thrilling Start: Wimbledon Day 1 Highlights

Highlights Of The First Day At Wimbledon On Monday Times Gmt Gauff And Andreeva Through To Second Round American Coco Gauff Brushed Aside Concerns Over Her Grasscourt Pedigree With A Commanding Victory Over Germanys Tamara Korpatsch

The opening day of Wimbledon kicked off with an exhilarating lineup of matches, showcasing promising young talents and established stars. Coco Gauff reasserted her prowess with a commanding victory over Tamara Korpatsch, securing her first Wimbledon win in two years. Joining her in the second round were French Open champion Mirra Andreeva and Karolina Muchova, all demonstrating impressive skill on the grass courts.

Notable performances included world number one Aryna Sabalenka defeating Teodora Kostovic, as well as Daniil Medvedev overcoming a challenging start to cruise past Marin Cilic. Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner survived a grueling five-set clash against Miomir Kecmanovic, displaying resilience and determination.

However, it wasn't smooth sailing for everyone. British favorite Cam Norrie suffered a shocking defeat against qualifier Michael Zheng, and Hubert Hurkacz ousted 11th seed Casper Ruud. Jack Draper's injury-related withdrawal further dampened British hopes. As day one concluded, fans were left anticipating further drama in the tournament.