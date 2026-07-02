Maya Da Costa Joins Paranormal Activity Franchise: A Stellar Ensemble Awaits

Maya Da Costa is set to star in the latest Paranormal Activity film, alongside Chase Yi and Sonia Mena. Directed by Ian Tuason, the film, shrouded in secrecy, releases on May 21, 2027. Paramount and Blumhouse will produce, with major industry figures like Oren Peli, James Wan, and Jason Blum involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 14:48 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 14:48 IST
Maya Da Costa Joins Paranormal Activity Franchise: A Stellar Ensemble Awaits
Maya Da Costa (Photo/Instagram/ @maya_da_costa_). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Maya Da Costa has officially joined the cast of the upcoming Paranormal Activity film, Deadline reports. Da Costa will star alongside Chase Yi and Sonia Mena, bringing fresh energy to the renowned horror franchise. The film will be directed by Ian Tuason, formerly recognized for his work on Undertone.

Details about Da Costa's character as well as the plot for this new installment remain undisclosed. Fans can look forward to the film's release, slated for May 21, 2027. The project will be a joint venture between Paramount Pictures and Blumhouse Productions, in association with Atomic Monster. Paramount Pictures will distribute the film globally, strengthening its international reach.

The inaugural Paranormal Activity hit theaters in 2009, captivating audiences with a chilling narrative about a couple haunted by a supernatural force. It spurred a renaissance in the found-footage horror genre, amassing nearly USD 194 million worldwide. Maya Da Costa's recent projects include her role in Girls Like Girls and the anticipated sequel, The Social Reckoning.

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