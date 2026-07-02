Uttarakhand Advances Disaster Management with Tech Innovations and Preparedness

On Thursday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami closely evaluated the State-level Pre-Monsoon Mock Drill at IT Park in Dehradun, placing firm emphasis on enhancing disaster readiness throughout the hill state as the monsoon season approaches. Addressing senior officials, Dhami reiterated that for a disaster-vulnerable state like Uttarakhand, disaster management transcends typical administrative duties and remains a primary government focus. He pointed out that being well-prepared, ensuring swift responses, fostering strong inter-departmental coordination, and making optimal use of advanced technology are crucial for addressing potential monsoon-related crises effectively.

The Chief Minister described the mock drill as a critical exercise to solidify the disaster management framework, emphasizing it should be treated with utmost seriousness rather than being a routine activity. He stressed the need to evaluate overall coordination, communication frameworks, resource availability, and readiness of rescue and relief teams comprehensively. Dhami instructed officials to prioritize both rescue operations and risk mitigation through preparedness and technology-enhanced disaster management. Highlighting initiatives in integrating advanced technologies such as AI-based early warning systems, drones, GIS mapping, and satellite monitoring, he noted these advances aim to predict potential threats and minimize losses effectively.

Furthermore, Dhami detailed the strengthening of Rapid Response Teams for emergency situations and continuous upgrades to the Early Warning System to ensure timely communication to even the state's remotest areas. Stressing environmental conservation, the government is engaged in initiatives like water source conservation, glacier studies, and public awareness campaigns to protect the delicate Himalayan ecosystem. Dhami insisted that Uttarakhand's disaster response is characterized by scientific planning, modern technology usage, quick decision-making, and robust teamwork. He urged officials to learn from the mock drill outcomes and directed submission of detailed reports within 72 hours. Additionally, Dhami called for extensive public awareness efforts to educate citizens about critical disaster safety protocols and emergency contacts.