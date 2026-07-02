Royal Court: Princess Kate Graces Wimbledon in Style

Kate, the Princess of Wales, made a graceful appearance at Wimbledon on Thursday, turning heads as she arrived in a stunning blue outfit. The royal visit was to watch the local hero Arthur Fery, one of the British hopefuls, as he faced off against Finnish player Otto Virtanen on Court 18.

Sitting beside tennis luminaries such as former semi-finalist Tim Henman and All England Club chair Debbie Jevans, the 44-year-old stirred excitement among fans and attendees. Known for her love of tennis, Kate engaged with the crowd, including those who had queued since dawn, as well as honorary stewards.

Among the action-packed roster, Fery joins fellow Britons Jacob Fearnley, Katie Swan, and Jan Choinski, as they aim to make their mark in the prestigious tournament.