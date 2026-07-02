Royal Court: Princess Kate Graces Wimbledon in Style
Britain’s Princess of Wales, Kate, attended Wimbledon to watch British player Arthur Fery compete against Finnish qualifier Otto Virtanen. Sporting a blue outfit, she joined tennis enthusiasts including Tim Henman. As the club's patron, Kate engaged with attendees alongside honorary stewards before the match.
Kate, the Princess of Wales, made a graceful appearance at Wimbledon on Thursday, turning heads as she arrived in a stunning blue outfit. The royal visit was to watch the local hero Arthur Fery, one of the British hopefuls, as he faced off against Finnish player Otto Virtanen on Court 18.
Sitting beside tennis luminaries such as former semi-finalist Tim Henman and All England Club chair Debbie Jevans, the 44-year-old stirred excitement among fans and attendees. Known for her love of tennis, Kate engaged with the crowd, including those who had queued since dawn, as well as honorary stewards.
Among the action-packed roster, Fery joins fellow Britons Jacob Fearnley, Katie Swan, and Jan Choinski, as they aim to make their mark in the prestigious tournament.
ALSO READ
-
Can Alex de Minaur Shatter His Grand Slam Barrier at Wimbledon?
-
Wimbledon Day Four: Samsonova, Fritz, and De Minaur Advance Amidst Thrilling Matches
-
Fritz's Grand Slam Quest: From Semi-Finals to Victory
-
Wimbledon Day 4 Highlights: Fierce Matches and Rising Tensions
-
Thrilling Matches and Surprising Victories on Day Four of Wimbledon