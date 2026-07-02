Kyiv Under Siege: Deadliest Strike of 2023

Russia Launched Hundreds Of Drones And Dozens Of Missiles At Ukraines Capital Kyiv In The Early Hours On Thursday

In a devastating escalation of the ongoing conflict, Russia launched a massive aerial assault targeting Ukraine's capital, Kyiv. The early morning attack on Thursday involved hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles, causing widespread destruction and leaving at least 18 people dead.

The assault, described as the deadliest this year, prompted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to cut short an international trip. He appealed to Ukraine's allies for urgent air defense reinforcements, highlighting critical shortages in equipment such as Patriot missiles.

The Russian Defense Ministry justified the strikes as retaliation for Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian soil. Meanwhile, Kyiv's Mayor has declared a day of mourning as residents grapple with the devastating aftermath and international diplomatic efforts intensify to curb the violence.