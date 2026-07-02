Tragedy in Thailand: Child-Driven Truck Hits Pilgrimage

Eight Buddhist Monks Were Killed And More Than Others Injured After Being Hit By A Pickup Truck Driven By An Yearold Boy While On A Pilgrimage In Thailands Northeastern Province Of Mukdahan

In a tragic incident, eight Buddhist monks were killed and more than 20 others were injured when a pickup truck, driven by an 11-year-old boy, hit them during a pilgrimage in Thailand's Mukdahan province, according to local officials on Thursday.

The group of 34 monks and five followers was traveling from Mukdahan to Ubon Ratchathani province. Sadly, five monks died on site, and three others later died in the hospital, as confirmed by Mukdahan Governor Vorayan Bunarat. The accident left 22 others injured, with four in critical condition.

The young driver, reportedly with special needs, took the vehicle from home and drove roughly 10 kilometers before the collision, explained Major General Pairoj Thaiphutra, Mukdahan's police chief. The investigation continues as officers await the boy's recovery from shock to gather more details on the incident.