Jammu and Kashmir LG Flags Off Amarnath Pilgrimage, Blesses Devotees

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha initiated the sacred Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, as the first batch of devotees departed from the Bhagwati Nagar Base Camp in Jammu. During the ceremony, the Lieutenant Governor extended his heartfelt wishes to the pilgrims as they embarked on this spiritually significant journey.

Highlighting the spiritual essence of the yatra, the Lieutenant Governor expressed his hopes for a safe and enriching pilgrimage. All required arrangements were made by the UT administration, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, security forces, and local community to ensure the safety and comfort of devotees from across the nation and beyond.

This year, more than 4,800 pilgrims are part of the initial convoy of 259 vehicles, accompanied by religious leaders, administrative officials, and citizens attending the flag-off. The Amarnath pilgrimage is a profound spiritual event, offering devotees a chance to worship the naturally formed ice Shivling, a representation of Lord Shiva, during the 57-day spiritual sojourn.