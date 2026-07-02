Britain Apologizes for Post-War Forced Adoptions

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer issued an apology to those affected by forced adoptions of children born to unmarried mothers post-World War Two. The apology acknowledges the lifelong trauma caused by a system supported by the state and Christian churches, finally addressing past injustices and offering closure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | British Prime Minister Keir Starmer On Thursday Apologised To Women Forced To Give Up Their Babies And To Those Separated From Their Mothers At Birth By A System Of Forced Adoptions That Targeted Unmarried Women In The Decades After World War Two An Estimated | Updated: 02-07-2026 16:28 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 16:28 IST
Britain Apologizes for Post-War Forced Adoptions
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British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has publicly apologized to women coerced into giving up their babies and to individuals separated from their mothers at birth. This was part of forced adoptions involving unmarried women, which were prevalent in Britain in the decades after World War Two.

Speaking in parliament, Starmer expressed deep remorse on behalf of the entire country. Between 1949 and 1976, an estimated 185,000 children were separated from their mothers due to a state-endorsed system that conformed to societal norms, with significant involvement from Christian churches.

The Church of England's own recent apology highlighted its role in managing these 'mother and baby homes'. Starmer meeting affected families, empathized with their experiences and shifted the blame onto the state and related institutions, underscoring the government's sense of responsibility in addressing these historical wrongdoings.

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