Rising Tide of Racism: UK's Social Cohesion at Risk

Prime Minister Keir Starmer highlighted worsening racism in Britain, warning of its impact on social cohesion. Responding to racism's resurgence linked to anti-migrant rhetoric, he recalled Jo Cox's murder as evidence of societal decline. Starmer urged politicians to denounce such intolerance, rejecting Nigel Farage's claims of bias against whites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prime Minister Keir Starmer Said On Wednesday That Racism And Intolerance Had Worsened In Britain Over The Past Decade | Updated: 01-07-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 20:28 IST
Rising Tide of Racism: UK's Social Cohesion at Risk
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Prime Minister Keir Starmer has issued a stern warning about the escalating issues of racism and intolerance in Britain, describing them as detrimental to social cohesion and public engagement. The statement follows a Reuters report detailing fears among Britons of colour about rising racism amid anti-migrant rhetoric and crime-focused political discourse.

During a parliamentary session, Starmer responded to concerns over the normalization of racism and associated violence, including complacency from some political figures. He urged every politician to actively combat these issues, citing the 2016 murder of Labour MP Jo Cox as a grim reminder of racial and social tensions.

Starmer dismissed claims by Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK, about alleged discrimination against whites due to minority-supporting policies. Emphasizing the need for responsible political discourse, Starmer stated that those exacerbating divisive narratives should feel 'absolutely ashamed' of their actions.

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