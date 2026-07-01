Controversy in Southampton: Police Handling of Dying Student Under Scrutiny

The UK police watchdog is investigating two officers over their handling of 18-year-old Henry Nowak, who was handcuffed as he lay dying from stab wounds after a false allegation of racism by his killer. The incident sparked protests, political debate, and concerns over police treatment of ethnic groups. Two officers face potential misconduct charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Britains Police Watchdog Said On Wednesday It Was Investigating Two Officers Over Their Handling Of A Student Who Was Handcuffed As He Lay Dying From Stab Wounds After His Killer Falsely Alleged A Racist Attack The Case Of Yearold Henry Nowak | Updated: 01-07-2026 15:49 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 15:49 IST
Controversy in Southampton: Police Handling of Dying Student Under Scrutiny

The UK police watchdog is currently investigating two officers who are accused of mishandling a case involving a dying student, Henry Nowak. The 18-year-old was handcuffed by officers in Southampton while suffering from stab wounds after his killer, Vickrum Digwa, falsely claimed Nowak had racially abused him.

The incident in December sparked a political reaction and provoked protests over police treatment of ethnic minorities. Prime Minister Keir Starmer remarked on the serious questions raised by the situation, particularly on how accusations of racism affect police decision-making. The Independent Office for Police Conduct is examining these aspects.

The officers are now under scrutiny for potential gross misconduct and may have breached professional standards. They are being investigated for their failure to provide immediate medical assistance and their decision to arrest Nowak rather than address his immediate medical needs.

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