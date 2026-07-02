Danny Glover: Facing Alzheimer's with Courage and Advocacy

Lethal Weapon Star Danny Glover Has Said He Has Been Living With Alzheimers Disease For Several Years In An Interview That Aired On Wednesdays Edition Of The Today Show

Danny Glover, renowned actor and staunch activist, has publicly disclosed his Alzheimer's diagnosis in an interview on The Today Show. The 79-year-old, who received the diagnosis soon after an honorary Oscar in 2022, acknowledged the progressive nature of the disease while expressing a sense of acceptance.

His daughter, Mandisa Glover, emphasized the importance of her father controlling his personal narrative, especially at this stage of his life. Amid his battle with the disease, Glover's legacy in the film industry and his commitment to social activism remain steadfast.

Glover's illustrious career, marked by his roles in 'Lethal Weapon' and 'The Color Purple,' reflects his dedication to addressing societal challenges through art. Even as he confronts personal hurdles, Glover continues to advocate for change and justice globally.