Court Blocks Restoration of Removed National Park Exhibits

A U.S. appeals court has halted an order requiring the Trump administration to reinstall removed exhibits in national parks. These exhibits, covering subjects like slavery and climate change, were taken down under a directive that allegedly aimed to present a skewed version of history. Legal battles continue as the dispute over censorship remains unresolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Us Appeals Court On Thursday Lifted A Judges Order Requiring The Trump Administration To Reinstall Dozens Of Exhibits That It Removed From National Parks On Topics Such As Slavery And Climate Change A Threejudge Panel Of The Bostonbased St Us Circuit Court Of Appeals Put On Hold A Judges Order Requiring The National Park Service To Reinstall Exhibits That It Removed Under President Donald Trumps Directive Targeting Displays That Inappropriately Disparage Americans Past Or Living Bostonbased Us District Judge Angel Kelley Had Last Month Concluded The Displays Were Removed From The Nations Parks As Part Of The Administrations Unlawful Effort To Rewrite The Nations History With A Whiteout Pen She Had Reached That Conclusion In A Lawsuit By Groups Representing Park Conservationists | Updated: 02-07-2026 23:01 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 23:01 IST
Court Blocks Restoration of Removed National Park Exhibits

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday paused a judge's directive mandating the Trump administration reinstall exhibits removed from national parks. The exhibits, addressing subjects such as slavery and climate change, were initially taken down under a directive from President Donald Trump.

Boston-based U.S. District Judge Angel Kelley had previously determined the exhibits were removed in an unlawful attempt by the administration to 'rewrite the nation’s history with a white-out pen.' The decision was challenged in a lawsuit by organizations representing park conservationists, historians, and scientists who accused the administration of a targeted censorship campaign.

However, a three-judge panel from the Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, all appointed by Democratic presidents, granted a stay while the administration appeals. The U.S. Department of the Interior and the plaintiffs’ lawyers have yet to comment.

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