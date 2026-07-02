Court Blocks Restoration of Removed National Park Exhibits
A U.S. appeals court has halted an order requiring the Trump administration to reinstall removed exhibits in national parks. These exhibits, covering subjects like slavery and climate change, were taken down under a directive that allegedly aimed to present a skewed version of history. Legal battles continue as the dispute over censorship remains unresolved.
A U.S. appeals court on Thursday paused a judge's directive mandating the Trump administration reinstall exhibits removed from national parks. The exhibits, addressing subjects such as slavery and climate change, were initially taken down under a directive from President Donald Trump.
Boston-based U.S. District Judge Angel Kelley had previously determined the exhibits were removed in an unlawful attempt by the administration to 'rewrite the nation’s history with a white-out pen.' The decision was challenged in a lawsuit by organizations representing park conservationists, historians, and scientists who accused the administration of a targeted censorship campaign.
However, a three-judge panel from the Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, all appointed by Democratic presidents, granted a stay while the administration appeals. The U.S. Department of the Interior and the plaintiffs’ lawyers have yet to comment.