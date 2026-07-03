World Cup Fever Sweeps Houston: Merchandise Craze Hits Local Store

The World Cup has captivated fans in the U.S., as seen in a Houston store where locals eagerly buy merchandise. Notably, jerseys from African teams like DR Congo and Morocco are popular, and some fans splurge thousands on souvenirs. The event highlights global and local enthusiasm for soccer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The World Cup Has Captured The Imagination Of Fans Across The United States | Updated: 03-07-2026 03:38 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 03:38 IST
World Cup Fever Sweeps Houston: Merchandise Craze Hits Local Store
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The World Cup has ignited a fervor among fans in the United States, particularly in Houston, where a local store is experiencing a rush for exclusive merchandise. The outlet offers a window into local perceptions of the global tournament, with African nation jerseys flying off the shelves.

Store assistant Matthew Schafer noted a surprising demand for DR Congo shirts, reflecting the diverse preferences among local soccer enthusiasts. He emphasized that most purchases are from locals caught up in the World Cup excitement, eager to find jerseys for family outings to matches.

Schafer recounted a memorable transaction involving a customer purchasing over $5,000 worth of gear. This buying frenzy is akin to the broader sentiment in Houston, with residents like Zara Hashmi attending games to support teams like Morocco. Moreover, the lure of star players such as Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal also influences buying decisions, as fans seek jerseys celebrating their favorite athletes.

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