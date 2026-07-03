Deadly Tesla Autopilot Crash Sparks Legal Battle in Texas
Michael David Butler has been charged with manslaughter after his Tesla, allegedly in Full Self-Driving mode, crashed into a Houston home, killing a 76-year-old woman. The incident has raised questions about Tesla's autopilot systems, which Butler is said to have overridden, prompting legal action from the victim's family.
A Texas driver has been charged with manslaughter after his Tesla, claimed to be operating in Autopilot mode, crashed into a Houston home, resulting in the death of a 76-year-old grandmother. Michael David Butler, 44, drove the vehicle into Martha Avila's Katy, Texas home on June 19 and reportedly told first responders that the Tesla was on 'Autopilot' at the time of the incident, according to court documents.
The affidavit reveals that Butler was on a DoorDash delivery run, adjusting the car's music, when he allegedly passed out. His speed reached 73 miles per hour, double the speed limit, without braking in the minute leading up to the crash. No alcohol or drugs were found in Butler's system, although he denies feeling unwell, the affidavit claims.
Responses from both Butler's attorney and Harris County prosecutors remain pending. Tesla disputes Butler’s account, asserting he overrode the Autopilot by pressing the accelerator. Butler's $150,000 bail conditions prohibit him from driving. Meanwhile, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has launched multiple probes into Tesla’s advanced driver assistance systems, which are involved in nearly 50 crashes, including about 24 fatalities.
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