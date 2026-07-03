Dimitrov's Wimbledon Triumph: Overcoming Fear and Injury

Veteran Bulgarian Stylist Grigor Dimitrov Spoke Of How He Managed To Banish His Injury Fears After He Pushed Himself To The Limit In A Stunning Defeat Of Fastrising Czech Youngster Jacub Mensik At Wimbledon On Thursday Almost A Year To The Day Since The Yearold Suffered Heartbreak In The Fourth Round When He Led Jannik Sinner By Two Sets In The Fourth Round Only To Tear A Right Pectoral Muscle And Retire

In a compelling display of tenacity and skill, veteran Bulgarian stylist Grigor Dimitrov overcame his injury fears to secure a victory against rising Czech star Jakub Mensik at Wimbledon.

On the storied grass courts, Dimitrov, who had been sidelined by injuries in previous Grand Slams, performed a masterclass that thrilled the audience.

Using powerful serves and a tactic reminiscent of Roger Federer, Dimitrov pushed through obstacles to reach the third round, setting his sights on a fierce clash with Matteo Berrettini.