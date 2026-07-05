Tour de France Stage Closed Amidst France's Raging Forest Fires

Due to a forest fire in southwestern France, the third stage of the Tour de France will proceed without public attendance. With safety concerns intensifying, exceptional measures have been invoked for the event. The fire, still spreading, has led to deployments of extensive firefighting resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | By Gilles Guillaume And America Hernandez Paris | Updated: 05-07-2026 23:24 IST | Created: 05-07-2026 23:24 IST
Tour de France Stage Closed Amidst France's Raging Forest Fires
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PARIS—The third stage of the illustrious Tour de France will not entertain spectators on Monday, due to an aggressive forest fire that has already consumed over 1,600 hectares in southwestern France, officials announced on Sunday.

Despite the increasing danger and challenges such as scorching winds and plummeting visibility, race organizers have confirmed the route will remain unchanged. The traditional publicity caravan will abstain from its final stretch across the French-Spanish border, as the event proceeds with minimal staff.

Christian Prudhomme, the race director, emphasized the extraordinary measures needed to ensure the event's safety, as wildfires intensify across Europe, including blazes in Spain's Catalonia. Approximately 750 firefighters, along with substantial equipment, are deployed to prevent further southward spread towards the Tet river, while officials urge the public to stay clear of the race path.

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