Tour de France Stage Closed Amidst France's Raging Forest Fires

PARIS—The third stage of the illustrious Tour de France will not entertain spectators on Monday, due to an aggressive forest fire that has already consumed over 1,600 hectares in southwestern France, officials announced on Sunday.

Despite the increasing danger and challenges such as scorching winds and plummeting visibility, race organizers have confirmed the route will remain unchanged. The traditional publicity caravan will abstain from its final stretch across the French-Spanish border, as the event proceeds with minimal staff.

Christian Prudhomme, the race director, emphasized the extraordinary measures needed to ensure the event's safety, as wildfires intensify across Europe, including blazes in Spain's Catalonia. Approximately 750 firefighters, along with substantial equipment, are deployed to prevent further southward spread towards the Tet river, while officials urge the public to stay clear of the race path.